Police up and down Delaware will have their eyes out for impaired drivers as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches.
It's part of the national enforcement initiative, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
There were 42 deaths last year during Labor Day weekend related to impaired driving.
Authorities said men between the ages of 45-54 are most involved in DUI crashes.
People should plan to have a designated driver if they decide to drink away from their homes.
Anyone who witnesses someone they suspect is driving impaired should call 911.