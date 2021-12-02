With the holiday season here, Delaware law enforcement are on the looking out for those looking to play the role of Grinch or Scrooge. On Thursday, two separate agencies announced the arrest of porch pirates in their jurisdictions.
In the first incident, New Castle County Police said on December 1, 2021, 18-year-old Tearha Lloyd-Green was charged after witnesses spotted her taking packages from in front of residences along the 2100 block of Prior Road in the Top of the Hill Apartments community.
A witness who saw Lloyd-Green carrying packages to the side of a building and attempting to open them confronted her, causing he to flee without the stolen items, police said.
Lloyd-Green was spotted in the area on foot leaving another building and was taken into custody, charged with misdemeanor attempted theft and an unrelated count of breach of release. She was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $1,000 secured bond.
In the second incident, Newark Police said they arrested three Allentown, Pennsylvania, men--27-year-old Deyvi Rodriguez-Reynoso, 26-year-old Joniel Toribio, and 19-year-old Adolfo Garcia-Rivera--also on December 1, 2021, after witnesses reported seeing Amazon packaging being discarded from a suspicious vehicle into neighborhood trashcans while following an Amazon delivery truck in the area of Sypherd Drive and Old Oak Road.
Authorities said an investigation revealed they'd used a fraudulent Amazon account to order electronics in the victim's name, then stole the items upon delivery a Sunset Road residence. New, unopened electronic devices were discovered in the suspects' vehicle, police said.
Each of the suspects was charged with identity theft and theft over $1,500 and released on unsecured bond between $5,000 and $5,200.