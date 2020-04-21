Positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delaware are scraping the bottom of 3,000 as of Tuesday.
Just before 12:30 p.m. on April 21, 2020, public health officials released new information regarding COVID-19 in the First State and indicated positive cases had reached 2,931, a jump of 186 over the day prior.
Deaths attributed to the disease also rose another 10, bringing the total loss of life connected to COVID-19 to 82. Those deaths, all in persons with underlying health conditions, were listed as:
- a 73-year-old man from New Castle County who was a resident of a long-term care facility
- a 79-year-old man from New Castle County who had been hospitalized
- a 79-year-old man from New Castle County who had been hospitalized and was a long-term care resident
- an 84-year-old woman from New Castle County who had been hospitalized
- a 51-year-old woman from Kent County who had been hospitalized
- a 32-year-old woman from Sussex County who had been hospitalized
- a 71-year-old woman from Sussex County who had been hospitalized and was a long-term care resident
- a 78-year-old woman from Sussex County who was a resident of a long-term care facility
- a 92-year-old woman from Sussex County who was a resident of a long-term care facility
- a 103-year-old woman from Sussex County who was a resident of a long-term care facility
The fatalities listed Tuesday included both the youngest victim to die from the disease, a 32-year-old woman, and the oldest, a 103-year-old woman. Both were from Sussex County.
By county, cases stood at 1,303 for New Castle, 459 for Kent, 1,139 for Sussex, and 30 with an unknown county of origin.
Hospitalizations rose another 7, coming in at 263 over Monday's reported 256. Total recoveries were listed at 565, a 70-person rise from the day prior's 495.
Delaware's negatives on Tuesday were listed at 12,935, which would've been lower than the previous day's toll of more than 13,000, even though officials clarified that number was cumulative.
The Delaware Division of Public Health acknowledged an error in their reporting, saying Monday's negative number of 13,725, included both Delawareans and non-residents. That number should have been 12,508 Monday.
The number of persons testing negative for COVID-19 rose by 427 persons to 12,935 Tuesday.