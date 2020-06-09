A day after Delaware reported no new deaths associated with novel coronavirus COVID-19, public health officials announced a dozen, pushing the total number of fatalities attributed to the virus above 400 as cumulative total positive cases surpassed 10,000.
On Tuesday, 806 new tests represented an almost 6% infection rate with 48 new positive results reported for a total of 10,020. By county, those increases broke down to 30 in New Castle, nine in Kent, and eight in Sussex.
Twelve new deaths brought Delaware's total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 410. The most recent deaths were individuals ranging in age from 30 to 100. Women accounted for seven of the deaths, while five were men. Nine were from New Castle County and three were from Sussex. Nine had been residents of a long-term care facility, while 11 had underlying health conditions.
But in positive news, there were 97 new total recoveries reported, bringing the total number to 5,888. This means there was a 61-case decrease in "active" cases, dropping the total to 3,722. There were also five fewer hospitalizations, with only 108 cases still requiring hospitalization. Of those, 21 were critically ill.
Negative tests increased 758 to 60,733.