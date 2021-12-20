Winter starts on Tuesday, but the hopes of Delaware bucking its trend and having a White Christmas in 2021 are slim and virtually none.
That's the word from the National Weather Service, which is projecting, like most of this Autumn, above average temperatures to greet Delawareans as they gather under their Christmas Trees on Saturday morning.
The NWS is predicting a low of 38 as showers fall late on Christmas Eve, giving way to an abnormally-high 55 degree Christmas Day.
The average high for December 25 in Wilmington is 43 degrees.
If the forecast holds, it will be the 7th Christmas in the past 8 years in Wilmington with temperatures at or above average, which includes last year's 60 degree day that did actually include a few snow flurries as a rain storm transitioned before exiting.
A snowless Christmas wouldn't be unusual for the First State.
Delaware has had an inch or more of snow on the ground at some point on December 25 during just 15% of the time, going back to when records were first kept at the airport in 1894.
The map below is courtesy of the National Centers for Environmental Information. Based on the last 30 years, this shows the % of years a location has had a white Christmas (in this case defined as at least 1" of snow on Christmas morning). pic.twitter.com/BmAIApgxAR— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 20, 2021
The most snow on the ground was a foot in 1966, the product of a 12.4 inch blizzard that hit on Christmas Eve. That December also saw 1.4 inches fall on December 13, with another 7.2 inches between December 20-21.
The last time measureable snow was on the ground Christmas morning in Wilmington was 2009, when 7 inches of the 17-inch Blizzard of 2009 had yet to be melted.
More than an inch of snow falling on Christmas Day has only happened 3 times in recorded history in Wilmington, 3.9 inches in 1969, 1.9 inches in 1962, and most recently 1.3 inches in 2002.
The warmest Christmas on record in Wilmington came in 1982 when it was 70 degrees, a stark contrast to one year later when the thermometer peaked at 10 degrees, with a low of -7, both records.
Traditionally, most of Delaware's snow falls between January and March, which means while Christmas may be the day most associated with Winter for many, it falls a little to early too hope for fans of the Bing Crosby Classic here.
If you're looking for a better than 25% chance of a White Christmas traditionally, you'll have to venture north of the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania, or out to the mountains of western Maryland and West Virginia. Even most of those areas will be barren of snow this year.
The rest of Christmas weekend is currently expected to be sunny and seasonable, with temperatures in the mid-40s and lows near the freezing mark.