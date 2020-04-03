Dozens of inmates in the Delaware Department of Corrections (DOC) are joining the effort to make face masks for use within the prison system and for first responders.
Corrections officials say the effort went into full production this week among three dozen inmates who are employed in the garment shop at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
Normally tasked with making clothing that the inmates wear, the inmates and program instructors last week designed and produced a prototype using cotton cloth sewn around a polyester filter.
Production was ramped up this week with the department estimating they'll turn out about 500 masks per week.
About two dozen inmates will be working sewing machines while another dozen cut patterns and sort and pack the finished product.
The masks initially will go towards staff, inmates and contractors within the DOC system and then once inventory increases they will be made available to other first responders.