The Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction is leaving her cabinet position to serve as a "special assistant" to the governor.
Claire DeMatteis will be tasked with overseeing federal stimulus funds sent to the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She'll also assist with "crisis management" projects across state government.
This marks DeMatteis second stint as a "special assistant" to the governor's office. She oversaw prison reform after the 2017 riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center killed Lt. Steven Floyd. She also served as former senior counsel to President Joe Biden, when he was a U.S. Senator.
Governor John Carney appointed DeMatteis to the post; her appointment does not require Senate confirmation, the governor's office said. She
Deputy Corrections Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. will replace DeMatteis as commissioner of the Department of Correction. He's served in the deputy role since 2019. He previously served in the Delaware State Police for more than three decades, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. The state Senate will confirm Hudson's nomination on June 23.
Additionally, Carney nominated Jacqueline Mette to serve as the next commissioner of Alcohol and Beverage Control. Mette would replace Commissioner John H. Cordrey who's retiring after two decades in the position.
Mette previously serve as the governor's deputy legal counsel and as a policy adviser for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and their Families (DSCYF). Her nomination will also be considered on June 23.
