All in-person visitation will be suspended at Delaware's prisons amid a major spike in COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
While the department currently has only two "isolated" cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Sussex Correctional Institution, the visitation suspension effective Thursday, at Level V and Level IV work release and probation facilities is being implemented as a precaution to protect both inmates and staff from the virus as cases surge.
There have been no new positive inmate COVID-19 test results since October 29, according to the DOC.
"Regular interaction with loved ones is very important and the DOC provides phone access in all correctional facilities as well as video visitation in every Level V prison to facilitate ongoing communication between inmates and their family and community supports," said DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis.
Delaware prisons suspended visitation early on in the pandemic on March 11, 2020. It resumed in late June, but suspended against at SCI following clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The latest suspension of visitation at prisons comes as Governor John Carney warned at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing that more restrictions could be coming. Neighboring states are also taking steps to curb spread of the virus, including Maryland which lowered indoor occupancy limits at restaurants and bars from 75% to 50%. Delaware's occupancy restriction stands at 60% to date.