Delaware's Public Health Emergency Order will come to an end May 11th.
Governor John Carney said Thursday that's the same day the federal Public Health Emergency will expire, as previously announced by the Biden Administration. Carney added that state's team will continue to work with businesses and the health care industry as the transition approaches.
The governor has renewed Delaware's Public Health Emergency Order every 30 days during the COVID-19 pandemic, under state law. He plans to extend the order one more time in April before the termination May 11th, which is "absent any unanticipated developments."
“Consistent with the ending of the federal public health emergency, and with Delaware’s continued progress in moving beyond COVID-19, we’ll plan to end our public health order this May,” Carney said. “We will keep working with businesses and the health care industry as we finalize this transition. Thank you to each and every Delawarean who helped us get to where we are today.”