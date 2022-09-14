The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will be offering monkeypox (MPX) vaccine access to people with a higher risk of exposure at two events on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
DPH and Beebe Healthcare are partnering with AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium to offer MPX vaccinations at the AIDS Walk events at Brandywine State Park in Wilmington and in Grove Park in Rehoboth Beach.
DPH said those considered at higher risk include anyone treated for a sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the last six months, someone who falls into any of the identified high-risk categories who are also experiencing homelessness or incarceration, or individuals traveling to an area with community spread of MPX cases such as New York and Texas.
Camille Moreno Gorrin from DPH said currently Delaware has 33 documented cases of monkeypox, 22 in New Castle County, nine in Sussex County, and two in Kent County.
"We get an average of one or two cases each week and that has been consistent throughout this outbreak," said Moreno Gorrin. "The vast number of cases have been almost 100-percent male, and we actually received our first female case this week."
Pre-registration to receive the vaccine at the Brandywine State Park location with DPH can be done by calling the monkeypox hotline at 1.866.408.1899. Pre-registration is not needed at the Grove Park event.