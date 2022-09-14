FILE - This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The official IRNA news agency reported announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, the first case of monkeypox in the nation. The report said health authorities quarantined a 34-year-old woman living in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. (NIAID via AP, File)