The Division of Public Health debuted its 2020 State Health Improvement Plan Progress Report Wednesday, breaking down data across the spectrum of communal health factors to display where and how Delaware can improve and succeed even as it works to free itself from under the weight of a crushing pandemic.
"We know that the interventions that are likely to have the greatest impact on population health, are those...that addressed socio-economic conditions and environmental context," said Dr. Erin Knight, Associate Director of the Partnership for Healthy Communities. "All those sectors...that support or facilitate healthy lifestyles."
The report focuses on data collected from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, looking to provide insight into which policies can be improved that would lead to an improvement of overall health in Delaware's communities, as laid out in their 2018:
"We have linked existing health data from the state and from other sources to the Priority Health areas," Knight said. "So, none of the data is original data, but it's now linked in a way that I think tells a story about our SHIP priority areas, and the process that we went through really allowed us to demonstrate how efforts to improve health and equity related to those four priority areas are deeply interconnected across sectors."
Associate Deputy Director of the Delaware Health and Social Services Cassandra Codes-Johnson displayed some of that interconnectivity, addressing how socio-economic factors can aid or impede maternal health.
"There are also other things that we have identified, going back to Erin's point, related to equity issues and things tied to social determinants of health that also really play into birthing outcomes for women all across the globe, and here in the state of Delaware as well," she said. "Looking at and examining and also providing education for women as young as possible around how social determinants of health can impact their birthing outcomes."
While this section of the SHIP report focused on six months, three months of data analysis took place prior to the arrival of the novel coronavirus, and three took place as the country settled into a global pandemic. The current progress report on the state's health won't display a full and clear picture of the impact that pandemic will have on Delaware.
"This report did end 30th of June, 2020, so I know from experience that it did impact our ability to capture data and and meet with people and talk to different groups around the state," said Karen McGloughlin, who led a breakout session on substance abuse during the virtual press conference. "But we have not yet focused specifically on the impact of COVID for the overall state response. It certainly is going to show up in the 2021 report, and I'm sure that that's going to be a significant category."
While it will take significantly more time to determine how COVID-19 impacted Delawareans' health both in the immediate and long-term, there are sections of SHIP's focus already seeing negative impacts from the challenges the virus presented.
"Another priority that was identified was substance use disorder, and there's no real ranking order for the level of priority for these domains," Codes-Johnson said. "We all must work on these things together, simultaneously because they are inter-related issues tied to substance use disorder. Absolutely. Impact mitigation and management of chronic diseases, and they also absolutely impact birthing outcomes and support in maternal and child health spaces. So what we want the Health Improvement Plan work to also do is help to create these opportunities for intersection and alignment, as much as possible...This was already an epidemic that we were dealing with prior to COVID-19, hitting us, and the data is really very 'out.' We don't have our final numbers yet related to overdose deaths from from 2020, but we do know that unfortunately our overdose deaths will be higher than what we experienced in 2019."
But the focus as SHIP moves forward will remain raising Delaware's health by providing more assistance to those most vulnerable.
"We are going to look at these extreme strategies around system-wide recommendations and these upstream approaches that really look at policy and resource allocation and things that manifest in places where people live, work, learn, play, and pray. We need to ensure that racial and social justice are firmly anchored in the center of such stellar strategies and provide the foundation needed to help all Delawareans achieve their full health potential. To this end, we really see equity as both an outcome and as a process. As an outcome, we achieve equity when race, gender, class, sexual orientation, gender expression and other dimensions of individual and group identity, no longer determine one's health; outcomes because everyone has what they need to thrive. As a process, we apply equity when those most impacted by structures or inequities are meaningfully involved in the creation and implementation of the policies and practices that impact their very lives."
The full report is available here: