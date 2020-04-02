Delaware's public safety agencies will receive just over $3.5 million of a $850 million national package from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program is part of the recent $2 trillion stimulus package signed by President Trump.
$694,000 of that money is earmarked for the city of Wilmington, with New Castle County collecting $548,419, and Dover getting $159,510.
The money is expected to be used to help hire personnel, pay overtime, purchase protective equipment, and assist with correctional inmates' medical needs.