Tyi Skinner and Jasmine Dickey both scored 22 points as the Delaware Women's Basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Villanova 77-70 and win the 2021 WNIT Charlotte Regional Championship.
Delaware trailed 31-30 at the half to their nearby Big East foe, and they saw the gap swell several times to five points, including 45-40, before a 12-5 run to end the third quarter put them up 52-50 going into the fourth quarter on a pair of Ty Battle free throws.
Villanova took a 55-53 lead on a Brooke Mullin three-pointer with 8:01 left, but a jumper by Skinner and layup by Lizzie O'Leary gave the Blue Hens the lead for good.
An 8-1 mid-quarter run capped by a Battle jumped in the paint stretched the lead to 65-58, and the Hens went 6-7 at the line down the stretch to cement the victory.
Delaware continued its best postseason run since the 2013 NCAA Sweet 16 march by Elena Delle Donne's squad, entering the tournament Delaware had been 0-8 in WNIT appearances.
The Blue Hens qualified for the WNIT after they won the CAA regular season championship, but lost to Drexel in the CAA Tournament title game.
The Blue Hens advance to face Rice, who defeated previously-unbeaten California Baptist in the Forth Worth Region Championship. The teams will play Friday night in Memphis.
It's the fourth time in the past 10 years the CAA has put a team in at least the WNIT semifinals, with conference-rival Drexel winning the 2013 WNIT after losing to a Delle Donne-led team in the CAA Championship. James Madison reached the finals in 2012 and semifinals in 2019.