Delaware is part of a multi-state settlement with Walgreens and CVS over opioid sales.
The entire settlement will be worth $10.7-billion. Delaware’s share of today’s agreements is approximately $43.6 million.
CVS would make payments over ten years and Walgreens would make payments over 15 years.
“The true cost of the epidemic is measured in lives, not dollars,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Delaware has suffered one of the nation’s worst fatal overdose rates — just four days ago, public health officials announced that November 2022 is expected to set a new record for overdose fatalities. This is an especially painful time of year for families who have lost loved ones, and I am mindful of the fact that no amount of money can fully repair the damage done to our state. The task ahead of us is to save as many lives as we can; to support Delawareans in recovery; and to continue to hold Big Pharma accountable for its hand in the crisis.”
AG Jennings office says Delaware led the negotiations, in cooperation with more than a dozen other states.