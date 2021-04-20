The jury has returned a verdict in former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd: Guilty.
The jury of five men and seven women deliberated for four hours Monday afternoon and resumed deliberating Tuesday morning, according to the court.
Their verdict was returned late Tuesday afternoon, finding Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Delaware reacts to the verdicct
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy called this verdict a first step towards rebuilding trust in police.
"I believe with all the evidence and what we saw last year and the evidence, I think it's a just verdict. I think it's the right verdict. What happened that day on May 25th last year doesn't represent who we are as police officers, and the actions of that officer set us back in policing and trust many years, and we have to earn that," said Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy.
Delaware's elected leaders in statewide office
Governor John Carney called the verdict an important measure of justice.
"Mr. Floyd’s killing opened deep wounds around racial injustice and policing. In the months since his killing, I’ve heard that pain and anger in the voices of so many Delawareans. My hope is this verdict helps us move forward productively - in good faith - to improve relationships between law enforcement and communities of color. And to seriously address the root causes of racial injustice that persist in our state and country," he said in a Facebook post.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings applauded prosecutors and jurors who ensured justice prevailed.
"George Floyd’s murderer has been held accountable; but our work is not done," she said in an emailed statement. "History will look back on 2020 as a searing but critical inflection point in our nation’s painful journey toward racial justice and equity. In the weeks and months that followed George Floyd’s public murder, overwhelmingly peaceful mass demonstrations erupted across this country. People of all backgrounds cried out for justice and for change, and there is no question that they succeeded in awakening a nation. This modern civil rights movement calls on us to be not only witnesses, but participants."
She said that participation includes passage of 15 police reform priorities she proposed earlier this year, including the reform of Delaware's use of force statute the statewide use of body cameras, mandatory participation in a do-not-hire list, and more robust civil rights protections.
"I realize that some of these proposals are contentious and that none are easy; but I’m grateful to say that several of these policies have been supported — and in some cases outright championed — by legislators, the governor, and Delaware’s police chiefs. I appreciate the value of deliberation and discussion; but I also agree with advocates who have reminded us that reform is no less urgent today than it was ten months ago," she said. "I’m heartened by what this General Assembly, including its newest members, has proven it is willing and able to do. There is no reason that police reform should not be among this year’s many accomplishments."
Delaware's congressional delegation
U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester reacted to the verdict, calling it a measure of accountability.
“While no verdict will return George Floyd to his family and loved ones, today we can say, there is accountability,” said Blunt Rochester. “Those shocking and painful images of Mr. Floyd forced us to hold up a mirror to ourselves and to our country. We have and we must be forever changed. And while today’s verdict represents accountability delivered in this case - it is now incumbent upon all of us on the federal level to build a more fair and equitable justice system by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in his memory. Our work is far from over, but make no mistake - today was a step in our long march toward justice.”
U.S. Senator Chris Coons issued a statement, saying he hopes Chauvin's conviction brings accountability.
"And I hope it brings some semblance of peace for George Floyd’s family who has endured an unimaginable loss. However, this verdict doesn’t change the fact that we have necessary work to do to reform policing, build trust, and ensure justice. I am committed to working with my colleagues toward the kinds of reforms that will ensure our nation lives up to its promise of equal justice for all," he said.
In a statement, Delaware's senior U.S. Senator Tom Carper said justice was served for George Floyd, his loved ones, and the American people.
"Almost a year ago, then-Officer Chauvin knelt on Mr. Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring his cries for help as life slowly and painfully left his body. Americans from all walks of life – rural and urban, Republicans and Democrats – then came together last summer to march against this wrongful death and the disproportionate infliction of lethal force against unarmed African Americans. For many, it was a temporary season of unrest. But for Black and brown Americans, this kind of fear and distrust is a permanent reality. Some of the worst vestiges of our country’s past are all too present today in how some in law enforcement treat communities of color, and as leaders there is much work left to build trust between these groups. Today’s verdict does not repair that relationship, but it is a step - an important step - in the right direction towards accountability, fairness and equal justice. But let me be clear, it cannot be the last step.”
New Castle County officials
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said the verdict is a step towards accountability.
"Eleven months ago Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. We recognize today's verdict as a small step forward in holding police accountable to all communities, holding governments like your New Castle County government accountable to you, our residents. It is a step forward for us all to recognize that no one is above the law, to declare that black lives matter.
We hope that Mr. Floyd's sudden death will one day be seen as the time when we once and for all turned away from our racism of yesterday and into a future that is more inclusive, more equal and more just than ever before."
Legislative leaders
Delaware Legislative Black Caucus chair state Rep. Kendra Johnson and vice-chair Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha said the verdict leaves them with a strengthened resolve to pass their Justice for All Agenda, unveiled last summer.
“In crafting the Justice For All Agenda, we heard directly from our constituents, and are responding accordingly. We have banned chokeholds, passed an Equal Rights Amendment adding people of color as a protected class in our Delaware Constitution, worked with the governor to secure funding for body cameras for police officers, and passed legislation prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles traditionally associated with race.
We have drafted legislation banning the distribution of juvenile mugshots. We are preparing bills requiring police to video record all interrogations of suspects and defendants, and to amend the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights to allow criminal defendants’ legal counsel to receive internal affairs investigation records.
We established the African American Task Force and the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force to dive deeper into these issues and bring forward recommendations. The law enforcement task force is preparing to consider dozens of recommendations to reform our law enforcement system next week.
We shall continue fighting for Justice For All."
The Delaware Senate Majority caucus said this verdict should inspire all lawmakers to demand accountability and demonstrate that Black Lives Matter.
"This moment is both a glimmer of hope for our criminal justice system and a bitter reminder that without a bystander's video and the outrage of ordinary citizens throughout our nation Derek Chauvin may well be patrolling the streets of Minneapolis today.
The Delaware General Assembly and legislatures across America have real work to do before our neighbors can expect justice, rather than be surprised by it. The real triumph comes when Black and Brown lives are no longer lost at the hands of police and everyone is truly safe in their communities."
House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, House Majority Leader Val Longhurst, and Majority Whip Larry Mitchell said they're "relieved" and "thankful" just was served in Minneapolis.
"Here, in light of this verdict, we must recommit ourselves to the principal of equality under the law for every Delawarean. We must continue to engage in challenging conversations about the future of criminal justice in our state. And, we must work together to support and advance the efforts we and our colleagues have undertaken to bring down structural barriers to equality wherever they exist."
