A 25-year old Felton man and a 25-year old Wilmington are the two latest fatalities on Delaware roadways this year.
Joshua Stepler died on Saturday, April 8, 2023, after getting hit by a car on Wednesday night, April 5th on South Heald Street, just south of the Wilmington city limits.
Delaware State Police said Stepler was walking in the roadway around 9:15 p.m. without a light or reflective clothing, and may have been impaired, when he was hit by an SUV.
He was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital where he was initially reported in critical condition.
Troopers said the driver of the car remained at the scene and would not be charged.
The Wilmington woman was killed in a single car crash around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, on southbound I-95 near Newport.
Investigators said for unknown reason the car started to veer from the left side of the highway towards the right side near the Route 141 interchange, and slammed into a guardrail.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 28-year old passenger suffered serious injuries.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), that's eight fatalities in the past week, after the previous year in which Delaware tied the record for most fatalities in a year.