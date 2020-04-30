A 14th modification to Governor John Carney's State of Emergency declaration was issued Thursday afternoon, further protecting renters in the First State who have difficulties leaving currently occupied properties during the pandemic.
Previously, landlords could incentivize tenants who refused to leave properties by doubling the rent once their lease was up. Until the end of the year, Carney suspended all penalties against who fail to vacate those properties due to difficulties securing alternative adequate housing, and the fees were labeled "contrary to the interest of preserving public health and ensuring that individuals remain in their homes during the public health emergency."
"No tenant subject to the holdover provisions...of the Delaware Code shall be required to pay a sum that exceeds the monthly rental under the previous rental agreement, computed and pro-rated on a daily basis, for each day the tenant remains in possession for any period," Carney's modification stated. "No tenant subject to the holdover provisions...of the Delaware Code shall be liable for further losses incurred by the landlord except to the extent that the tenant would have been liable for those types of losses if they had been incurred under the previous rental agreement."
Seniors over the age of 65 were additionally provided an extension for applying for Delaware's Senior School Property Tax Credit Program until June 1, 2020.