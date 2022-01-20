Delaware GOP leadership reacted Thursday afternoon to Governor John Carney's State of the State address, stating that, as always, the issue was they heard some good ideas, but not how to accomplish any of the plan.
"As far as I'm concerned, we got painted a picture that really isn't there," said state Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker.
Hocker's criticisms were echoed by state House Minority Leader Dan Short.
"There was quite a few good things in the address, but the problem with the State of the State--that most of us usually have--is the lack of details," said Rep. Short. "That will come out probably next week when he introduces his recommended budget."
The party representatives were generally agreeable with Carney's focus on open space and farmland preservation--an initiative which has significant impacts on Kent and Sussex counties--as well as focuses on clean water and broadband infrastructure, which also largely impact Delaware's more rural areas.
"I have to echo a lot of what my colleagues have said about some of the funding that [Carney's] going to propose next week...Those are good things. Those are things that are going to pay dividends well into the future for the people of the state of Delaware," said state Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn. "One of the things that I have to give the governor credit for, is the fact that, as we're having a lot of this one-time money, he's not proposing to spend it on a lot of new initiatives. That's a smart thing to do. You can tell that he came from the finance background for the state, so I'm going to give him credit on that."
However, Pettyjohn said Carney's support of SB1, the Healthy Delaware Families Act calling for paid family leave across the state, was disappointing, and that such an initiative would but real strain on Delaware's business community, particularly small businesses. He also called for more aid to be directed to business owners, who can't find the workers to fill their needs and are often working themselves every day, 40 to 60 hours a week, to fill the need, Pettyjohn said.
One potential solution, according to Hocker, would be the removal of the mask mandate, which he said was responsible for a lot of the worker shortage.
"I got employees that will not wear a mask. When the mask mandate started, even though I was shorthanded starting a couple of weeks ago, I had two employees walk out and say they would be back when they didn't have to wear a mask," Hocker said. "I have instructed all my employees not to say anything to any customer that walks through that door, because I don't want a shouting match between my employees and customers, because I would say there's probably at least 40% of the customers now refuse to wear them, and we can't afford to lose business because of a mask mandate that people just aren't accepting now. They've had enough of it."
Short called for tax breaks for Delaware families now that the state finds itself on solid financial footing almost in spite of the difficulties created by the pandemic.
"Something that we've rolled out this week...is a host of bills that provide some tax relief to the working families of this state and the businesses," Short said. "I was here, as well as my colleagues, when we had an $800 million problem, and we raised taxes--most particularly around the realty transfer tax. Now we've got an $820 million surplus. Maybe it's time to give some of that money back. So that's the initiative I'd like to see us continue to focus on."