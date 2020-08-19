The Delaware Republican Party has filed a lawsuit over the state's enactment of vote-by-mail in the general election.
The lawsuit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery, seeks a permanent injunction to stop vote-by-mail for the November 3, 2020, general election, at a time when record numbers of Americans nationwide are expected to cast their ballots by mail in the wake of a global pandemic. The lawsuit, which names the state and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence, does not affect the primary election in Delaware.
In an interview with WDEL Wednesday, state party chair Jane Brady claimed the expansion of vote-by-mail is unconstitutional. It was passed by the General Assembly in House Bill 346, which expires in 2021, and is in place just for this election season due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our position is that it is both unconstitutional and unnecessary...it violates the constitution, which is very clear that you can vote absentee ballot, but you can't vote-by-mail. You either vote in person or vote absentee," said Brady.
Brady called it "unnecessary" because she contends anyone whose health may be compromised by voting in-person, due to pandemic-related concerns, can request an absentee ballot to vote remotely.
"We have had absentee ballot voting in Delaware for decades; we've never had an issue with it," she said. "We don't need to subject Delaware voters to dilution of their vote by fraud or the potential for corruption when we have a process that works, that lets people who have a reason they can't vote in person, vote remotely. We have that in place, and the only justification to violate the constitution is to continue government operations...and the Department of Elections has acknowledged all the polling placed for the General Election so there's no need for this bill and the cost that's going to be associated with it."
The main difference between absentee ballots and vote-by-mail is that voting by mail in the upcoming election season requires no reason, Commissioner Albence explained, while an absentee ballot request requires specific reasons, including people who are sick or disabled, on vacation, or the nature of his or her business affects the person's ability to appear at his or her usual polling place.
"This is just really giving voters another option, expanding their options in how they can cast their ballot, how they can exercise their right to vote...certainly, in light of the current situation, we want everyone to feel safe," said Albence.
Delaware law allows the elections department to send ballots out up to four calendar days before Election Day, but Albence recommends all ballots are mailed back at least one week in advance to ensure your vote is counted. There are also secure ballot drop-boxes in the Carvel state building, county elections offices, as well as the New Castle County Department of Elections Warehouse and Training Center at 220 Lisa Drive, near Hares Corner.
Delaware is a "ballot-in hand" state, meaning the returned ballot must be back into the custody of the county elections office by close of polls at 8 p.m. A ballot postmarked before the election, but received afterwards, will not count.
All voters will also have the opportunity to vote at their usual polling place with locations well-staffed, sanitized, and social distancing practices in place, if they so choose, Albence assured the public.
Delaware's vote-by-mail law sends voters an application for a ballot, and requires the voter to take action to request a ballot; it does not send a ballot automatically to a voter.
The Delaware GOP's complaint takes issue, specifically, with the process being an unsolicited mailing of ballot applications to all eligible voters, who had not already signed up for absentee ballots. The lawsuit also cites allegations of fraud in other states, though since the system has only been used once in Delaware, in the presidential primary, there's no evidence of any fraud in the First State.
"Many of those people no longer reside in Delaware, have moved or died," she alleged. "These are unsolicited mass mailings. We don't know who they're going to; we don't know who's receiving them....There have been problems with getting [ballot applications] to the right people with the right information," she said.
"You have the Department of Elections mailing out thousands of ballot applications that aren't going to people who are registered voters, and so those ballot applications, if an honest person receives it, it's returned to the Department of Elections. If a dishonest person receives it, it might be voted by them. It might be sent back in to get a ballot, and when you send in that application, you can ask that the ballot be sent to a different address," Brady said.
Further, she added, many may not have had the opportunity to vote remotely, via the current system, if they so desired.
"Thousands were returned as undeliverable when they mailed for the presidential primary in July," she said. "I have not heard numbers yet on what's been returned as undeliverable for the state primary."
Albence assured voters the process is safe and secure, noting multiple safeguards are in place to ensure there aren't duplicate votes.
"There are hosts of internal controls that we have in our system. All the individual applications are reviewed by staff, as they are entered, and we make sure the information is accurate compared to the voter registration record," said Albence. "We also have a number of safeguards in the system that ensures there is only ever one active ballot per voter at any time."
Albence described various scenarios.
"Our [electronic] poll books, which are secure tables...they are loaded with the status on absentee and also vote-by-mail ballots, and we have the ability to update that pretty close to real time, so if somebody has requested a ballot, and then they're changed their mind, they can show up at their assigned polling place, the polls workers are trained to contact the county elections office...they will verify the information, and that absentee or vote-by-mail ballot will be voided, and the voter will be allowed to vote in the polling place," he said. "If the ballot has already been returned, if someone mailed it...it was in fact received on Election Day...the voter goes in later in the day to vote, then in that case they wouldn't be allowed to vote."
Brady accepted there are safeguards to ensure there's no duplicate vote, but challenged other parts of the vote-by-mail process.
"If they're mailing an application to somebody, they think they still live there or they wouldn't be mailing them an application, so if they get a ballot back for somebody they think lives here--because they sent them an application--then somebody who doesn't live here...can vote because they're going to get a ballot."
Albence, at a news conference Wednesday, said he had "just heard" about the lawsuit and couldn't comment further.
Read the full complaint:
In the state's presidential primary, July 7th, 45% of voters voted by mail.
"So a dramatic increase, and we have made substantial upgrades and changes in our operations to certainly handle the influx of ballots," said Albence. "So vote by the means that's best for you and which you're more comfortable in the current situation."
To vote in Delaware's closed primary on September 15, you must register by August 22, 2020. The deadline to register in the general election is October 10, 2020. You can also register to vote online by clicking here.