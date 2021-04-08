Republicans in Delaware's General Assembly are calling for the return to in-person meetings as COVID-19 vaccinations continue and last week's debate over two gun control bills.
State House Minority Whip Tim Dukes (R-Laurel) told WDEL that the time is right to get everyone back into one place.
"I think we need to be doing that now as we see the numbers in the last 90 days have gone down. I think we need to continue to do all the things that we can to keep each other safe, but I think we need to get back face-to-face, in a large enough building, so we can continue the work of government."
Senate Pro Tempore David Sokola (D-Newark/Pike Creek) said that even with a virtual meeting not allowing face-to-face interaction, he believes the current system has been a positive to those who follow Delaware politics.
"Arguably, we've had more public involvement and participation. There were over 800 people at the committee hearing last week. And there was a huge number who were watching the legislative session last Thursday. There's no room that has a quarter of the capacity of what people participated in the public hearing."
Dukes said he has a potential solution for that capacity concern.
"We have buildings in Dover -- Dover Downs, DelState, DelTech -- that we could go to that have large rooms, the house chamber could be there, we could social distance, and there is plenty of room for the public."
Dukes added that holding public comment on the gun control bills to one minute stifled conversation, and the influence having the public in the room can have on decision-makers.
"You miss the connection, and then when you get in an issue or a piece of legislation that is really debatable, it is hard to have good debate. The good example were the two gun bills last week in the Senate."
In a statement, Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) agreed with his GOP colleague.
“Citizens testifying before us were given one-minute to provide testimony, were often cut off in mid-sentence, and were not allowed to engage members of the committee. Proponents of virtual meetings say they allow greater transparency and participation. That’s not without merit, yet the dark flipside of virtual meetings is that they allow legislators to wield more control. They are able to keep citizens at arm’s length, distancing themselves from the weight of emotional testimony that could not be denied were they in the same room."
Sokola said House and Senate leadership will be paying attention to the guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health, the CDC, and other public health agencies.
"We're listening to science and medicine when making the decisions. Right now I feel like we're getting close, but even when we do go back, we may not have the public in, which is what Congress is doing, and what other states are doing."
He would not give a time-table or standard for when the right time would be to re-enter.
"I'm going to yield to the professionals on that one. The medicine and the scientists are the ones who should make that call, but clearly it has to be lower in percent positive, and in new cases than where we are now."
House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf and Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst put out a statement questioning why the GOP chose to go to a press release and the media to push for a return into Legislative Hall.
“Since the pandemic began, we have involved the minority caucus in decisions about House operations. In those meetings, they tell us they appreciate the effort. In public, they try to score political points and claim they're being railroaded.
Both chambers are currently on Easter Break, and are expected to return to session in two weeks.