Those required to wear a mask in public places in Delaware just got younger.
The state Division of Public Health has updated its guidance to require face coverings in schools and other public settings for any child entering grades kindergarten and up.
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for any child 2 years of age or older, though the state said it won't enforce mask wearing among children. Parents are encouraged to refer to materials from DPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for information on wearing face coverings properly, and the benefits of wearing a face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The evidence could not be more clear that wearing face coverings is the best thing we can all do to keep our communities healthy,” said Governor Carney. “I know masks can be uncomfortable at times for children and adults. But if we stay vigilant and work together, we’ll continue to make real progress against this virus.”
“Organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics are emphasizing now more than before that face coverings can be safely and easily worn by the vast majority of children,” saidDr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware DPH. “Newer studies convey that all age groups are susceptible to infection. The good news is the most infections in the younger age group of 5 – 10 appear to be mild. And although spread from this age group to others appears low, it still may occur. Therefore, use of face coverings in this age group is an important measure that can help prevent that spread.”
Children younger than 2 should not wear face coverings because they could be a suffocation risk, health officials said.