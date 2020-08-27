The application process for the Delaware Resilience Fund, which was designed to help impacted homeowners address damage left behind by tornado-filled storms in early August, is now open.
According to Delaware Emergency Management Agency officials, the fund, established by Executive Order #44 to cover costs associated with the storms not covered by other insurance policies, includes two categories. The first provides assistance for qualifying individuals, while the other targets volunteer, non-profit, and religious groups and organizations.
Direct assistance for qualifying individuals will be provided through the Milford Housing Development Corporation, and will cover emergency home repair, insurance deductible assistance, and property cleanup to usable condition. Qualifications are based on MHDC and income-limit guidelines. Call 1.844.413.0038 to apply.
Organizational assistance includes immediate relief--shelter, short-term housing, basic necessities, and cleanup or debris removal--as well as long-term recovery efforts--case management, mental health or counseling, and rebuilding or construction. To apply, visit arcg.is/1fPbbi.
Applications are due by September 4, 2020, and an initial award designation is scheduled for September 14, 2020.