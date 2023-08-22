Delaware businesses will soon be restricted from offering polystyrene take-out containers to their customers.
Polystyrene, often known by the commercial brand Styrofoam, is a popular type for both food and drink containers, but advocates point to the fact they can take up to 500 years to disintegrate in landfills as a reason for their use to be severely restricted.
"It's really bad healthwise for our food chain. Not only animals where it makes it out to our watershed, but we're actually consuming microparticles of plastic," Dee Durham of Plastic Free Delaware told WBOC following Tuesday's Senate Bill 51 signing.
Maryland became the first state to issue the foam container ban in 2020, and since then at least seven other states, including another Delaware neighbor in New Jersey, have followed suit.
Delaware's ban starts on July 1, 2025, and also requires restaurants to stop automatically providing a plastic straw, although they may be provided when requested, and can also be used if they are pre-packaged on an item like a juice box.
Alternatives for straws include paper, bamboo, and even pasta.
In addition, Delaware's ban includes plastic beverage stirrers, cocktail picks, and sandwich picks.
Durham said by reducing the amount of polystyrene Delaware uses, it helps as Delaware has struggled to recycle.
"It's predicted that less than 2% of Styrofoam actually does get recycled, but you can't put it in your curbside bin. That's a huge problem when you're trying to increase the rate of recycling."
It's the latest materials ban for Delaware consumers, after single-use plastic bags were outlawed at Delaware supermarkets in July 2021.
Critics to the ban point out that alternatives to polystyrene often come at higher prices, at a time when many restaurants are struggling with tight profit margins.