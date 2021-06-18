The Delaware River and Bay authority announced this week it's outfitted the entirety of its department with body-worn cameras.
While on patrol, officers will sport high-resolution Watch Guard V300 camera on their uniforms, which is then uploaded wirelessly to a secure cloud storage site. A State of Delaware Special Law Enforcement Assistance Fund grant made the $72,000 purchase possible.
"Because these body-worn cameras accurately chronicle events during traffic stops and other law enforcement activities, they’re a valuable tool for both the traveling public and our officers," said Col. Richard Arroyo, DRBA Police Administrator. "The use of the cameras promotes police accountability and also provides an opportunity to capture the good work our police officers do on a daily basis."
The bi-state agency department handles more than 30,000 service calls annually. It "is responsible for public safety and public assets spread across an expansive area, including the Delaware Memorial Bridge Twin Spans and its approach roads in Delaware and New Jersey; the terminal and associated facilities of the Wilmington – New Castle Airport; and the Cape May – Lewes Ferry ports in Delaware and New Jersey and aboard the ferry vessels. In addition, the department is responsible for the safety and security of the Millville Executive Airport and Cape May Airport in New Jersey as well as the Delaware Airpark located near Dover, Delaware."