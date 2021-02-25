The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) voted Thursday to ban fracking along a watershed that serves millions of people in four states.
"I welcome this opportunity to provide the fullest protection to more than 13 million people who rely upon the Delaware River Basin's water for their drinking water," said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, reading a letter from Gov. John Carney during the hearing. "Helping to ensure that the watershed and water resources of the basin will be protected for those potential sources of pollution, with that Delaware votes 'aye.'"
Fracking, or high volume hydraulic fracturing, is the process of creating a well by using a high-pressure water mixture to drill into rock to release trapped gas.
"[It's] a devastating industrial operation that, where it happens spews pollution into the water, contaminates groundwater--including drinking water supplies--releases climate changing methane emissions, has caused serious health consequences for people of all ages, including unborn children," said Delaware Riverkeeper Maya van Rossum. "It's harmed property values; it's harmed jobs; it's created an economic boom-bust cycle that has devastated local economies. There is no upside to fracking within the boundaries of the Delaware River watershed and, in fact, if it were allowed to happen, not only would it devastate our environment, not only would it devastate the health and safety of our communities, but it would have serious economic ramifications. Our healthy Delaware River supports over $22 billion of annual economic benefit. All of that gets put at risk by fracking."
The resolution voted on Thursday by representatives from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York declared that, following years of study by commission members, the threats to the watershed were too great to ignore should fracking be permitted.
"High volume hydraulic fracturing and related activities pose significant immediate and long-term risks to the development, conservation, utilization, management, and preservation of the water resources of the Delaware River Basin," read DRBC Executive Director Steve Tambini.
The federal government also has representation on the commission, but abstained from voting "due to additional time needed to coordinate with the new administration." All voting members voted in favor of the ban.
"After careful analysis and consideration of the unique geographic, geologic, and hydrologic characteristics of the Delaware River Basin, DRBC commissioners are acting today under the authority of the Delaware River Basin compact to protect the water resources of the basin," said Patrick McDonnell, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, reading a letter from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
Following the vote, environmentalists around the region celebrated.
"This is a huge victory, and we have been working towards this moment literally since 2008, when the frackers came knocking on the boundaries of our watershed door," said van Rossum, who noted her fight isn't over yet, ad Pennsylvania state lawmakers have already challenged in court the outcome of the vote before it occurred.
"Right-wing extremists that are in the Republican Party in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have already taken their challenge to court before this decision was even made," said van Rossum. "The truth is, we're already in court. Their case is frivolous. They're not going to be victorious. And this ban is going to stand."
She said the fight against the well-funded, well-organized fracking industry has been a tough fight, but people coming together to protect their environment has been the key to Thursday's success, and she's just drinking it all in, before turning the fight on banning "toxic wastewater importation and the export of Delaware River watershed water that could be used for fracking elsewhere."
"It's been a long time coming, and a lot of people have come together to work on this," van Rossum said. "We are really pleased to be in this moment when we have come so far towards protecting our watershed, with just a little bit more to do."