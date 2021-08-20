The Delaware River Basin Restoration Project will see a $26 million influx to help aid the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund's Christina and Brandywine River Remediation, Restoration, and Resiliency (CBR4) project thanks to work by U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, officials announced Friday.
"There's no Planet B. We only get one planet," said Carper, chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee. "It's the only one we're going to have...and we have an obligation to take care of this planet, including this river, including this basin. And we take that obligation seriously."
Carper joined Gov. John Carney and environmental leaders from across Delaware at a gathering in the Delaware Nature Society’s DuPont Environmental Education Center along the Wilmington Riverfront on August 20, 2021, to celebrate the news of the funding coming to the project and bear witness to how much good work had been done so far remedying the watershed.
"I often refer to my years in Congress as some of the most non-productive years of my public service career, because there wasn't a lot of bipartisanship. But the Delaware River Basin Restoration Act was one example of tremendous bipartisanship," Carney said. "I looked up this morning the co-sponsors of the bill...there were 17 of them--representing all the states in the region, obviously, one from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, in New York. And out of the 17, 10 of them were Republicans."
Funding is necessary to complete the efforts to protect Delaware's resources, Carney said, and with Carper's announcement, those funds are there to bring that protection and improvement to fruition.
"One of the main things that we're here today to announce is that we have resources," the governor said. "We have lots of resources."
With recent investments in the Clean Water Fund and settlement money for PFAS cleanup, Delaware is setting a national example for how to protect its natural resources, said National Wildlife Federation President and CEO Collin O'Mara.
"There are folks right now on the Ohio River...They're trying to figure out how to do exactly what we're trying to do right here," O'Mara said. "There are folks in the Upper Mississippi, there's folks on the Colorado, there's folks in the Gulf, they're all trying to figure out how to clean up these waterways that have just decades of pollution in them."
Delaware's vision to turn the river into viable part of the community and an economic opportunity has been a work in progress for 10 to 15 years, and O'Mara said that work has put it on the precipice of greatness.
"There's a huge opportunity for us to become the national leader in having the Delaware Basin be the centerpiece for how the Civilian Climate Corps is going to help put folks to work," he said. "What better way to do it than cleaning up our own backyard. And if we do that, well, God, that's a legacy that's not just going to resonate in Delaware over the next 100 years, it's going to be replicated all over the country."
The entire project, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said, is about planning for the future.
"The CBR4 project areas are important culturally and economically, with several historic neighborhoods, buildings, and cultural sites, in addition to a major port and a transportation hub," Garvin said. "Some of Wilmington's most vulnerable communities are located along the banks of the river. Neighborhoods like Southbridge and others in the northeast have been heavily impacted by past contamination and flooding, and should benefit from, and have a say in, remediates, remediation, restoration and recreational activities. These are all key elements of our environmental justice approach. We are working to ensure fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all Delawareans in determining development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws and regulation, regardless of race, color, national origin, or income."