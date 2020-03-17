Delaware’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has doubled. State health officials said Tuesday the total number of cases is now at 16.
Fifteen cases are from New Castle County while Sussex County is now seeing its first reported case as a result of travel, according to the state's Division of Public Health.
One person from New Castle County is hospitalized; all other infected persons are self-isolating at home, Delaware DPH said.
Four of these individuals are males, and four are female, state health officials noted. The source of exposure for all of New Castle County's new cases is under investigation, according to the Delaware DPH.
The large uptick in cases is attributed to ChristianaCare’s drive-thru clinic, where six of the new cases were identified. Not all test results have been reported yet from that clinic.
"DPH does not have the results for all of the patients who attended drive-through event; the hospital system that performed the testing will report results to the patients, and all positive results to DPH," said