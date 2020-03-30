A 92-year-old Sussex County woman became the seventh death related to novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Delaware, public health officials announced Monday.
According to officials, the victim had "significant underlying health conditions."The Division of Public Health continues to investigate the origin from which she contracted to virus.
Of the 264 lab-confirmed cases in the state since March 11, 2020, 156 of those cases were in New Castle County, 27 were in Kent County, and 81 were in Sussex County. They range in age from 1 year old to 95 years old. Of the 46 individuals who remain hospitalized, 14 remain critical.
There have also been 22 full recoveries, which are patients who have displayed no symptoms for seven days.