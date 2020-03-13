Judge's Gavel
Joe Irizarry

Delaware's Court of Common Pleas announced it would be rescheduling criminal trials currently set to take place between March 16 and May 1, 2020, over novel coronavirus COVID-19 concerns. 

Court officials said any proceedings requiring an in-person appearance by a person infected or potentially exposed to coronavirus would require that individual to not attend the proceeding and instead notify the court beforehand. 

Civil proceedings will be scheduled in a limited capacity, and would also take place via some form of teleconferencing when applicable. 

Criminal proceedings would be rescheduled for beyond May 1, with the following exceptions: 

  • No proceeding involving a person in custody or involving an emergency bail review would be rescheduled, but may take place via phone or video conferencing. 
  • Treatment court proceedings may proceed at the discretion of the judge, and treatment is deemed clinically necessary.
  • Non-jury matters may proceed on a case-by-case basis.

Read the entire court declaration here: 

Download PDF Court of Common Pleas

