Delaware's Court of Common Pleas announced it would be rescheduling criminal trials currently set to take place between March 16 and May 1, 2020, over novel coronavirus COVID-19 concerns.
Court officials said any proceedings requiring an in-person appearance by a person infected or potentially exposed to coronavirus would require that individual to not attend the proceeding and instead notify the court beforehand.
Civil proceedings will be scheduled in a limited capacity, and would also take place via some form of teleconferencing when applicable.
Criminal proceedings would be rescheduled for beyond May 1, with the following exceptions:
- No proceeding involving a person in custody or involving an emergency bail review would be rescheduled, but may take place via phone or video conferencing.
- Treatment court proceedings may proceed at the discretion of the judge, and treatment is deemed clinically necessary.
- Non-jury matters may proceed on a case-by-case basis.
