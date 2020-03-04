A new dedicated call center for tracking novel coronavirus COVID-19's spread in Delaware is available to those who live in the First State.

According to the Division of Public Health, the new number directs callers with questions or concerns, or those looking to report symptoms, to Smyrna's State Health Operations Center at 1.866.408.1899. The hotline will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours are subject to change based on demand. Residents with questions and concerns can also send emails to DPHCall@delaware.gov.

“We are receiving a tremendous number of calls from concerned individuals, and from organizations seeking guidance on what they should be doing to mitigate community spread of coronavirus disease, should it occur in Delaware,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Opening this call center will enable us to answer people’s very valid concerns and enable key epidemiology staff to better focus on the job of monitoring returning travelers, and maintaining our high level of surveillance.”

DPH staff from a variety of sections responding to this event will also be centralized out of the SHOC. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency will have a liaison available onsite for coordinated efforts.

Of the nine Delaware residents tested for coronavirus so far, eight tests have returned negative. Test results for a person from Sussex County are still pending.