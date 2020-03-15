Delaware Park's casino will close indefinitely beginning at 6 a.m. Monday as they respond to COVID-19 concerns.
DelPark is the only one of Delaware's three racinos to announce a closure as of late Sunday afternoon, with Dover Downs and Harrington's betting parlors not publicly announcing any changes to their status.
Dover Downs currently has a 13-race card scheduled to run on Monday evening beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Horse racing has continued at many major tracks, including Aqueduct in New York, California's Santa Anita, and Florida's Gulfstream Park.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan closed all of his state's horse racing, simulcast, and gambling facilities, including their racetracks at Pimlico and Laurel.
Harrah's Philadelphia and Parx Racing in the Philadelphia area have also been shut down.
Delaware Park is not currently scheduled to begin its live horse racing schedule until May 27, Harrington Raceway is scheduled to take over Delaware's harness circuit schedule in April.