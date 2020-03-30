APTOPIX Italy Virus Outbreak (WDEL)

FILE - People wear masks at a supermarket in Milan, Italy.

 Claudio Furlan/Associated Press

Delaware's existing SNAP benefits recipients can receive additional assistance in March and April as part of the federally issued Families First Coronavirus Responses Act of 2020. 

"These emergency benefits will provide much-needed relief for many Delawareans who are struggling to meet their families’ food and nutritional needs because of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus crisis," said Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. "Along with these new benefits, DHSS will continue to work with our fellow state agencies and community partners to help reduce the number of individuals and families who are worried about going hungry."

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is issuing emergency benefits to households not already receiving the maximum monthly allowance. 

The allotments will increase a households maximum allowance to the following amounts:

Number of SNAP

Recipients 

Maximum 

Benefit Amount 

1$194 
$355 
$509 
$646 
$768 
$921 
$1,018 
$1,164 

 Each additional

person

$146 

It should be noted households already receiving the maximum allowance will not receive additional funds. 

The funds will be released Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and will automatically load to SNAP recipients' Electronic Benefits Transfer cards for use Wednesday, April 1. 

Tags