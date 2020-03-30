Delaware's existing SNAP benefits recipients can receive additional assistance in March and April as part of the federally issued Families First Coronavirus Responses Act of 2020.
"These emergency benefits will provide much-needed relief for many Delawareans who are struggling to meet their families’ food and nutritional needs because of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus crisis," said Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. "Along with these new benefits, DHSS will continue to work with our fellow state agencies and community partners to help reduce the number of individuals and families who are worried about going hungry."
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is issuing emergency benefits to households not already receiving the maximum monthly allowance.
The allotments will increase a households maximum allowance to the following amounts:
Number of SNAP
Recipients
Maximum
Benefit Amount
|1
|$194
|2
|$355
|3
|$509
|4
|$646
|5
|$768
|6
|$921
|7
|$1,018
|8
|$1,164
Each additional
person
|$146
It should be noted households already receiving the maximum allowance will not receive additional funds.
The funds will be released Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and will automatically load to SNAP recipients' Electronic Benefits Transfer cards for use Wednesday, April 1.