After Sunday's Oscars ceremony, the talk of the world was about a slap, but at the Delaware School for the Deaf, it was celebration for a Best Picture winner that hits close to home.
"CODA" won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, which was announced moments after the controversial Will Smith vs. Chris Rock moment.
CODA stands for Children of Deaf Adults, and at Delaware School for the Deaf's track practice Monday, their coach said it was an opportunity to showcase to the world what they preach to their students.
"It was very impressive showing the deaf community that we can do the same thing as hearing people."
CODA is based on a 17-year-old named Emma whose life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her deaf parents, until she finds a love for music, and is forced to balance needing to help her parents communicate with the world, and her own ambitions.
Troy Kotsur, who played the father, became the first deaf actor to win for Best Supporting Actor, a crucial victory for DSD's Mary Hicks.
"Having real deaf actors and everything that they talked about, myself as a CODA, I felt the connection, and I felt a lot of the same experiences."
DSD Director Laurie Kettle-Rivera said she hopes the takeaway from Sunday night is extra attention aimed towards the deaf/hard-of-hearing community, and how society can better integrate those with hearing struggles into activities.
"We thought it was so awesome to have a national spotlight on our community. Right now in our country, diversity, equity, inclusion, and having that sense of belonging, that movie gave us that spotlight to keep that conversation going."
DSD was initially founded in 1929 when Margaret Sterck began teaching students in her Wilmington home.
She continued until 1945, when students were required to be taught in schools, scattering her students between various Delaware schools and the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia.
PSD eventually was forced to stop accepting Delaware students, and the Sterck School opened next to Kirk Middle School in 1969.
It was officially renamed the Delaware School for the Deaf in the late 1990s, and moved to a modern building further east on Route 4 in 2011.