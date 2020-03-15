Delaware's schools are closed until April, but the state Division of Public Health is recommending keeping child care centers open, while advising staffers to take precautions against the coronavirus.
Saturday, DPH issued guidelines saying since kids seem less vulnerable to the virus and child care centers are controlled environments, the facilities should stay open, but workers should take preventive measures including frequent hand-washing, reminding adults and children not to touch their eyes noses and mouths and strictly enforcing policies concerning illness.
You can get more recommendations for child care center safety at cdc.gov.