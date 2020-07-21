When Delaware's schools reopen this fall, Governor John Carney said they'll likely do so under the reality that moderate spread of COVID-19 is occurring. That scenario calls for a mix of hybrid in-person instruction and virtual learning.

He said the focus will be on elementary education, as he pointed to a study by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.

"It kind of makes sense in weighing the risks and benefits," he said. "The children in kindergarten through grades five, first, are least likely to catch the virus, and those who do don't get seriously ill based on the experience that we've seen, and that's been documented."

He admitted, however, that young children could spread the disease to educators and staff.

"That's a concern," he said.

Elementary school students stand to benefit most from in-person instruction, the governor said.

"They're learning to read. One of our primary goals in education for Delaware is to make sure that every student can learn at grade level, at grade three, so kindergarten, preschool, through grade three are critical for those students to learn how to read. You learn to read from preschool to grade three, and then you read to learn from grades four on. So if you're not reading on grade level at grade three, you're going to have trouble beyond that," he said. "So the idea of students that are now finding themselves in those elementary school years, and they're not able to get that training and learning how to read, I think, can be significantly negatively affected, in terms of their academic careers."

A decision under which scenario schools will reopen will be made in August.

But Brandywine School District was the first district in the state to announce it would delay the start of school until September 16, though educators will still return to August 24. The decision, the district said, was centered around having enough time to adequately prepare once the scenario under which schools reopen is announced.

"I'm sure the districts will have lots of ideas about how to do it and different hybrid approaches to it," said the governor.

The state issued guidance to school districts last week aimed at helping them make decisions and approach logistical and operational challenges with a goal of getting as much in-person instruction as possible.

"We're fully aware of the need to open and open safely. It's going to be based on the facts, and the data, and the situation on-the-ground. The percent positive of COVID-19 cases, the day-to-day positive COVID-19 cases, any spikes that we might see in different geographic areas, hospitalizations, i.e., the severity of the illness in our state, and really a kind of scientific approach to what is the amount of community spread of COVID-19 here in Delaware" he said. "It's not going to be based on fear."

The Delaware State Education Association has called for school years to begin remotely.

"Might it make sense for schools to gradually open and learn as each days goes by? Certainly, if that's what it takes to make the appropriate accommodations," Carney said.

The state also wants to test every educator and staffer prior to the start of school.

"Having schools and districts open in a staggered kind of way--maybe a week apart or a few days apart--actually helps us in getting tests done and processed in a timely basis, so you're not losing time, you're making contact with anybody who tests positive, in terms of contact tracing, and to make decisions based on those interviews about what may or may not be happening in a community," he said.

Districts will also be assigned a public health expert to aid them in making decisions.

"To help the school districts work through some of these issues and to make sure that the environments to which we're bringing back some of our children to school either in the green scenario or under the yellow--most likely under the yellow scenario--we're assigning one of our public health experts to act as a liaison with each school district to advise them on some of these decisions that really go around operational logistics, how to set up school desks, how to move children from room to room, how to feed children safely, how to move children to and from buses and on buses--lots of very important things that need to be discussed."

Schools provide far more than education. Carney pointed to the thousands of students who get their breakfast and lunch at school daily. Those feedings continued via curbside and home delivery even after school buildings were shuttered due to the pandemic.

A focus, upon students' return, will also be on mental health services to help students deal with the trauma that affect their ability to learn.

"God knows that we've all experience trauma over the last four months and are in need of those services," he said. "They get socialization; the idea of how to interact with their peers, other children, with adults, and most people don't think about it this way--and we certainly won't when it comes to education--but...school is child care or day care for lots of parents, who go to work every day, and as parents go back to work, increasingly, more parents will, they'll need a place for their children to be, and school is an important part of that, particularly for the younger children."

He said the pandemic showed that some child care centers can remain open in a safe way, as evidenced by child care centers that remained open for first responders.