The window to apply for school choice in 2023-24 hasn't opened in Delaware, but districts are already beginning to get parents prepared.
The Appoquinimink School District held an information session Tuesday, reminding parents about a process that can be extremely competitive.
Online registration for families that want to send their children to a school outside of their assigned feeder pattern will begin on Monday, November 7, and continue until January 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.
Once the portal opens, parents are required to provide report cards, attendance records, and any disciplinary history from both last year and the current year.
The disciplinary history can be attained by asking your current school's principal or guidance office.
Those three areas can be used to exclude a student from the school choice system, but after that, a series of priority lists begin to guide a potential lottery.
Parents applying in the Appoquinimink School District can apply for up to three choice on a preference scale, with the second and third choice schools only being attempted if getting into the first school fails.
School choice is automatic if a student is staying at the same school, but there is not an automatic continuation of choice if a student ages out of one school, like going from 5th grade at an elementary school to 6th grade at a middle school.
In that case, a parent would have to enter a new choice application if they want that student to stay on the different feeder pattern or district.
Returning students to the same school receive first preference, followed by siblings of students already in that school and who will still be there the next year (with in-district residents getting further preference).
At that point, children of employees, Appoquinimink School District residents, and then finally all other students outside of the district.
The number of available choice slots is determined by the percentage of feeder pattern and pre-qualified students going to a specific school.
In Appoquinimink's case, they put the threshold at 85%, which in their estimation means that 17 of their 20 schools will likely have a wait list, while the other 3, Cedar Lane, Old State, and Townsend Elementary Schools are all at capacity now.
Most districts have yet to put in their projected capacity information into the state's website, but Indian River and Milford have several schools already listed as "at capacity", including all three of their high schools.
Appoquinimink School Choice Coordinator Julie Lauderbaugh was asked about how the lottery is officially conducted.
"The Data Service Center in the State of Delaware does the lottery for us. We put all the information in and confirm it all, and they do the lottery."
Once the lottery is complete, Appoquinimink will advise all applicants to their schools, successful and unsuccessful, about their status in February.
If a student is unsuccessful through the school choice system, they can still apply for a "good cause" exemption, if the school has space and the student meets one or more of the following criteria.
- A change in a child's residence due to a change in family residence.
- A change in the state in which the family residence is located.
- A change in the marital status of the child's parents.
- A change caused by a guardianship proceeding.
- Placement of a child in foster care.
- Adoption.
- Participation by a child in a foreign exchange program.
- Participation by a child in a substance abuse or mental health treatment program.
- Or a set of circumstances consistent with this definition of "good cause".
In all cases, parents have to provide transportation for their students into the choice school's feeder pattern, either at an agreed-upon existing bus stop, if room is available, or they would need to take the student to school directly.
Appoquinimink will make their school choice lottery results official on February 7, and parents must accept or reject invitations by March 17.
You can learn more about Delaware's public and charter school choice program at their website.