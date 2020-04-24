Saint Mark's field is illuminated during a "Friday Night Lights" tribute

 Saint Mark's HS

Delaware's high schools illuminated their stadiums and fields for a special "Friday Night Lights" on the same day Governor Carney announced they would not physically open again this academic year.

The gesture was orchestrated by the DIAA, who asked all member schools to turn on their lights, or post "2020" on their scoreboards, to honor spring sport athletes who will not get to compete on the fields this season.

DELMAR

SAINT MARK'S

WILMINGTON FRIENDS

TOWER HILL

SMYRNA

DOVER

CARAVEL

Caravel "Friday Night Lights"

ST. GEORGES

MIDDLETOWN

APPOQUINIMINK

WOODBRIDGE

LAKE FOREST

LAUREL

RED LION

ARCHMERE

SAINT ELIZABETH

A.I. DuPONT

