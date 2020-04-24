Delaware's high schools illuminated their stadiums and fields for a special "Friday Night Lights" on the same day Governor Carney announced they would not physically open again this academic year.
The gesture was orchestrated by the DIAA, who asked all member schools to turn on their lights, or post "2020" on their scoreboards, to honor spring sport athletes who will not get to compete on the fields this season.
DELMAR
SAINT MARK'S
Saint Mark's joined Delaware high schools in Friday Night Lights to honor student-athletes during this time of spring sports. To connect to the community and Class of 2020, we lit our stadium lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.#SaintMarksHS #AllThingsPossible #SpartanStrong pic.twitter.com/jrEHb7r7Rk— Saint Mark's High School (@SaintMarksHs) April 25, 2020
WILMINGTON FRIENDS
DELMAR
TOWER HILL
SMYRNA
DOVER
CARAVEL
ST. GEORGES
MIDDLETOWN
A silent Friday night lights at Cavalier Stadium honoring our 2020 student athletes @DIAA_Delaware @MHSCAVSPride @AppoSchools #BeALight pic.twitter.com/OM0cuHr9uZ— MHS Athletics (@Mtown_Athletics) April 25, 2020
APPOQUINIMINK
Let’s hear it for the class of 2020! #FridayNightLights #BeALight #DIAATogether #MyReasonWhy pic.twitter.com/dotWH3jT1c— Appo Athletics (@AppoAthletics) April 25, 2020
WOODBRIDGE
LAKE FOREST
LAUREL
RED LION
ARCHMERE
In honor of all our seniors. Most of all our Spring Sport Athletes #delhs @winch316 @mlang68 @SeanGreeneWDEL @BradMyersTNJ @ArchmereAcademy @auksatc @AuksFootball @AuksRugby @AuksWrestling @AuksStuCo @302Sports @DIAA_Delaware @TheDialogWilm #goauks pic.twitter.com/w9Lt39GDAz— Archmere Athletics (@AuksAthletics) April 25, 2020
SAINT ELIZABETH
@DIAA_Delaware Friday Night Lights #Together #Classof2020 pic.twitter.com/FQyvV7m2Cz— SEHS Athletics (@StE_Athletics) April 25, 2020
A.I. DuPONT
“Stand Upright and Endure” AIHS Class of 2020 and spring sport student athletes @DIAA_Delaware @SeanGreeneWDEL #delhs #AIHSTigerPride pic.twitter.com/eHfc8FBHWN— Marty Cresci (@CresciMarty) April 25, 2020