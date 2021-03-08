The South African COVID-19 variant has been found in Delaware for the first time Friday, Division of Public Health officials said.
Public health officials said the case involves a New Castle County adult in their 50s, who traveled out of the country prior to testing positive. Details on where the person traveled were not made public.
The case was identified through routine surveillance of test specimens performed by the DPH laboratory.
The South African variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351, has now been found in 17 states.
Delaware saw its first case of the UK variant strain of the virus, first discovered in England, on January 29, 2021, in a family from New Castle County, with no known travel exposure. The state now has a dozen cases of this variant, known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. Those cases include 11 adults, ranging in age from 18-65, as well as a child under the age of 10. Eight individuals were from New Castle County and four were from Kent County.
Virus mutation is common, public health officials said. Preliminary data suggests the UK variant, as well as Brazilian and South African variants, may spread more easily and quickly, which could lead to increased cases, underscoring the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and other public health measures.