Delaware has reported its first case of the "concerning" coronavirus variant from India.
Few details about the case were made public, but a Delaware Division of Public Health spokeswoman confirmed to WDEL that the case did involve travel.
Officially called B.1.617.2, the India variant is considered a "variant of interest" in the United States. Variants of concern have been identified as those hailing from the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, and two California strains of the virus.
Delaware continues to see a high level of variant strains circulating though less were identified than the week prior. The DPH said laboratory results showed 57% of virus strains were variant strains compared to the 61% the week prior.
"Even as case levels do come down, we do need to be aware that more of the virus versions that are circulating in Delaware are the predominantly the more virulent ones--these variants--in comparison to the wild-type virus that we had for mostly the first year," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health.
The UK variant was first identified in Delaware in January while the South African variant surfaced in March. The Brazil variant wasn't seen in the state until last month.
Virus mutation is common though variant strains of the virus tend to be either more contagious or have more serious consequences.
Experts have said the COVID-19 vaccines are likely to provide protection from the variant virus strains, including the India variant.
"Things are getting better, but COVID has not gone away," said Rattay.