Delaware sees its non-elderly COVID-19 related death Thursday.
A 57-year-old man from Sussex County is the youngest person to succumb to the virus thus far. He had underlying health conditions, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
He was one of four additional deaths Thursday with Delaware's total death toll rising to 23. All of Thursday's deaths were in persons with underlying health conditions. They also included:
- an 82-year-old man long-term care resident from New Castle County
- a 63-year-old woman from New Castle County
- a 66-year-old man from Sussex County
Delaware's hospitalizations due to novel coronavirus COID-19 climbed above the 200 mark Thursday, jumping two dozen additional cases and reaching 201, DPH noted.
Officials listed 1,209 positive cases of the virus statewide, 91 new cases from Wednesday's 1,116, with 65 new cases in New Castle County to bring the total to 701, 13 new cases in Kent County to bring it to 214, and 15 new cases in Sussex County to bring it to 294.
Full recoveries reached 173, meaning 14 people had fully recovered since the day prior. Negative coronavirus test returns came in at 8,683, meaning an additional 360 people found out they did not have the contagious respiratory virus.