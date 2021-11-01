Delaware is seeing its first two cases of the flu this season, including a pediatric case.
According to the Division of Public Health (DPH), the two laboratory-confirmed cases involve a Kent County child under the age of 5, infected with influenza strain B, and a 26-year-old Sussex County woman, infected with influenza strain A.
The child was hospitalized while the Sussex County woman was not. Neither have been vaccinated against the flu, public health officials said.
“This first case of the flu is an excellent reminder for us to get our flu vaccine as soon as possible,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a prepared statement. “We must not get lulled into a false sense of security with last year’s unusually low case numbers. With Delawareans resuming pre-pandemic activities, the flu is a definite threat to our health. Because hospitals and physicians’ offices are already taxed with COVID-19 cases, we must do everything we can to prevent adding more to their burden and the flu vaccine is a very good start.”
The flu vaccine is recommended for Delawareans 6 months of age and older and can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. Since it takes approximately two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against influenza virus infection to develop in the body, it is important to get vaccinated as early as possible to give your body time to build immunity. Getting the flu vaccine now will also provide protection during the entire flu season.
With stay-at-home orders in place and mask-wearing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Delaware didn't see many cases of flu. The 2020-2021 flu season saw 26 cases and one death; however, the 2019-2020 season, the state saw 7,000 cases of flu that ended in 400 Delawareans being hospitalized. Eleven people died.
The flu and COVID-19 have many similar symptoms, including fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue (tiredness), sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, and headaches. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19 that are different from flu include a change in or loss of taste or smell. If you are sick, the best thing to do is call your health care provider to see if you should get tested for COVID-19 or come in for a visit.
Those sick with the flu should stay home from work, school and other gatherings and not return until they have been free of fever - with a temperature of less than 100 degrees F (37.8 degrees C), without the use of fever-reducing medications - for at least 24 hours. People with flu symptoms should avoid close contact with well people in the household - you can give someone the flu 24 hours before you show symptoms and five to seven days after you get sick. Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other clear liquids.