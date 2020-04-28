Following a day of modest increases, Delaware's positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases again jumped significantly--just the second time its risen by more than 400.
After adding just 128 new positives Monday, Delaware saw a 413-increase Tuesday, bringing its total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 4,575. It is the second-highest spike on record, so far, shadowed by a weekend where the state saw another 400-plus cases added to its total.
A big reason for that is focused testing on areas of concern in Sussex County, which Tuesday saw 244 new positive cases on its own, for a total of 2,114.
New Castle County climbed from 1,629 to 1,701 while Kent climbed from 652 to 728. There were now 32 cases with an unknown county of origin as opposed to 11 the day prior.
There were 337 hospitalizations, up a dozen persons from 325 the day prior. There were also 12 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the tally to 137 total Delawareans lost to COVID-19.
Total recoveries jumped well past the 1,000 mark and almost hit 1,100 at 1,096. Total negative tests grew from 15,454 to 16,605.