Delaware public health officials are reporting the state's third human case of West Nile Virus.
The Division of Public Health said an 87-year-old Kent County woman became infected with West Nile. They said the woman has no history of travel, meaning she contracted the mosquito-borne illness in the state. No further details about the case will be released.
Nearly 80% of those infected with West Nile Virus see no symptoms. Those that do often get a headache, stiff neck, or see some muscle weakness.
Delaware reported its first human case of West Nile Virus since 2018 this September in a 67-year-old Kent County man. A 79-year-old woman from Sussex County marked the second human case.
Symptoms of severe WNV infection include headache, high fever, stiff neck, and/or tremors and muscle weakness. The elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk.
While peak mosquito season has passed, it's still important to cover up or wear repellant. Mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus often bite from dusk until dawn.