Alongside 1,363 new novel coronavirus COVID-19 test results announced Tuesday, Delaware public health officials also announced a dozen new deaths related to the virus.
With 176 new positive results, there were 6,741 positive COVID-19 cases now cumulatively reported in the First State, and with 12 new fatalities reported--bringing the total to 237--and 183 new full recoveries--bringing the total to 2,802--that meant there were 3,702 "active" cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, 19 fewer than the day prior.
By county, positive cases broke down to an increase of 50 in New Castle for 2,440--41.5 infections per 10,000 people, an increase of 16 in Kent for 1,060--60.3 infections per 10,000 people, and an increase of 114 for 3,205 in Sussex--167.7 infections per 10,000 people.
Deaths in Delaware related to COVID-19 have ranged in age from 22 years old to 103 years old. 126 have been women, 111 have been men. By county, there have been 100 from New Castle, 43 from Kent, and 93 from Sussex. One individual's county of residence remained unknown. 66% of those deaths have been residents of nursing homes, and 88% of those who have died had underlying health conditions.
Tuesday's fatalities involved persons with underlying health conditions, ranging in age from 66 years old to 89 years old. Specific underlying health conditions aren't identified, but those who have them make up 88 percent of the state's deaths from COVID-19.
Of Tuesday's deaths, five were women, seven were men, and by county, five were from New Castle, four were from Kent, two were from Sussex, and one remained with an unknown county of residence. Seven were residents of a long-term care facilities, which make up approximately 65 percent of Delaware's deaths.
Tuesday also saw one new hospitalization, bringing the total to 276, with 63 of those individuals hospitalized in critical condition.
There were also now a cumulative 26,550 negative test results reported, an addition of 1,187 new tests from the day prior.