There was a single novel coronavirus COVID-19 death reported Thursday as 2,288 new test results reported in only 50 new positive cases, an infection rate of about 2%, according to public health officials.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said cumulative positive total cases climbed to 10,106 Thursday, while deaths reached 414. With 62 full recoveries for a total of 6,001, Delaware's active cases decreased 13 to 3,691.
By county, those new increases broke down to 32 in New Castle, 13 in Kent, and six in Sussex.
Hospitalizations also increased by a single case to 109. With 2,238 negative tests, that total stood at 63,927. Information on those critically ill and on the new death remained pending from the DPH.