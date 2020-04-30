After announcing an increase of only 80 new positive novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Delaware public health officials announced Thursday an even smaller increase of 79.
On April 30, 2020, the Division of Public Health announced there were now 4,734 cases in the First State, up from 4,655 the day prior.
By county, Sussex is home to more than half of the overall state's increases Thursday, rising 47 cases to 2,216 total cases. Cases in New Castle County rose to 1,734 up from 1,717, Kent County is up to 759 cases, rising from 728. There were 25 positives from an unknown county of origin.
Deaths climbed by eight new fatalities attributed to the virus, from 144 Wednesday to 152 Thursday afternoon.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said the most recent deaths occurred in persons ranging in age from 65 to 95. Seven were female and one was a male. Three were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident, and four were Sussex County residents.
Six of the most recent deaths involved individuals with underlying health conditions. Seven individuals were residents of long-term care facilities, DPH said.
Hospitalizations fell under 300 for the first time in awhile, dropping by 30 persons to 296. Those who were listed as "critically ill" totaled 65 persons, state health officials noted.
Total recoveries increased by more than 100 persons from 1,173 to 1,275. Negative cases also climbed by more than 200 cases from 16,883 to 17,086.