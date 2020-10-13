Delaware is seeing a steady decline in the mortality rates of many types of cancer, but deaths in the small state remain high compared to the national average, according to a new report issued by the Delaware Cancer Consortium.
"Delaware's mortality rates for all-site cancer combined declined 10% between the five year time periods of 2000 to 2006, and 2012 to 2016," said Heather Brown, Chronic Disease Bureau Chief. "To give you an idea, there were 9,900 deaths from cancer during the time period 2012 to 2016; 48% of those deaths were female, 52% of those deaths were male."
"All-site cancer" means officials are tracking the cases from every site on or in the body where cancer occurs. The Consortium studies two five-year periods against each other, as an expanded time period provides more data off of which to build data sets.
"The way we track our data is in five-year time periods, because we have--not a small number of cases, because any number of cases isn't a good one, but the tracking over five-year time periods gives us the ability to perform a more in-depth analysis in looking at different race and ethnicity groups, different ways of slicing and dicing the data, then looking at one time period," Brown said. "If we just looked at one year, the number of cases would be too small to do a lot of really good analysis."
Delaware's mortality rate, while decreased, remained 8% higher than the national average, at 174 deaths per 100,000 residents versus 161.1 per 100,000 nationally. The report noted that while Delaware has historically trended higher than the U.S., screenings and early detection have helped narrow the gap.
"Delaware’s current ranking of 15th among the states for highest all-site cancer mortality is higher than the ranking of 18th in the 2019 report, which looked at the 2011-2015 time period. Though the ranking increased between these two periods, it still represents considerable continued progress since the 1990s, when the state ranked second. From 2002-2006 to 2012-2016, Delaware’s cancer death rate decreased 10% while the U.S. death rate decreased 14%."
The incidence rate for all-site cancer also decreased by 4%, according to the report, which is positive movement, but lags behind the decrease seen nationally of 7%. Delaware's all-site cancer incidence rate of 491.5 per 100,000 people is 13% higher than the comparable national average of 435.1 per 100,000 people.
Among non-Hispanic African American and Caucasian men in the 2012 to 2016 time period, all-site mortality rates decreased 29% and 16%, respectively, Brown said. Statewide, there was an 11% incidence rate decrease between studied five-year periods, according to the report. For women, however, the incidence rate in those time periods rose 3%. The all-site cancer incidence rate increased 5% in non-Hispanic Caucasian women, 2% in non-Hispanic African American women, and increased 4% in Hispanic women in the First State.
"Basically, when we see improvements in mortality rates, that...points to better prevention measures; getting those recommended screenings at the recommended time, preventing risk factors--so not smoking, being more physically active, and things of that nature," Brown said. "That's not saying that treatment hasn't improved over the years, which it definitely has. We've seen advances in health care. But really, what we're attributing that to is catching the cancers earlier when it's more treatable. People are having more positive outcomes."
Delaware previously ranked second in the country in mortality rates and has improved, but it still ranks second in cancer incidence rates. Brown attributes that to enhanced screening methods that lead to faster cancer detection.
"We know that we still have more work to do," Brown said. "With the cancer incidence being second still, we know that we need to work more on prevention and really making sure that people are continuing to get the recommended screenings and continuing to live a healthier lifestyle, and reaching out to the communities that we need to help do that. But [the consortium is] pleased with the with the way that things have been going here in the state of Delaware."
For more information on preventing, testing, and treating chronic diseases, visit HealthyDelaware.org. To read the full report, it's included below: