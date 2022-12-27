Delaware saw a 7% drop in sports wagering as the state is now surrounded by online sports wagering opportunities.
The Delaware Lottery announced record revenues of $825.2 million in Fiscal Year 2022, but one area of decline was in sports wagering, which dropped $7.3 million to $109.5 million.
An increase in sports betting venues in other states was used as the excuse according to their annual report, as Delaware has seen additional competition since becoming the first state after Nevada to allow single-game wagering back in 2018.
New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and most-recently Maryland have all taken a different approach, allowing in-person and virtual wagering.
Delaware has held firm to only allowing those wagers to be made in-person at the state's three horse racing tracks: Delaware Park, Bally's Dover (formerly Dover Downs), and Harrington Raceway.
The Lottery provided $46.1 in purse money for the three racetracks, which face major competition for horses in the Mid-Atlantic.
While online sports wagering is not allowed, the Delaware Lottery has added online poker, slots, and table games, with that revenue doubling in the past two years from $6.1 million in 2020 to $12 million in 2022.
Delaware also saw growth in Powerball revenue, as multiple major jackpots, including the $2.04 billion prize of November, led to $23.5 million in revenue inn Delaware, up from $19.3 million in 2021, and $14.7 million the year before.
Overall, draw games were down about 1.3% to$ $119.8 million.
Another major reason for growth was in the slot parlors, where Delaware saw a 13.5% boost to $416.5 million, helped in part by more people going back out after two pandemic years.
According to The Action Network, 32 states allow sports wagering, with Ohio, Massachusetts, and Maine expected to join at some point in the near future.
Delaware is joined by Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Washington as in-person only states.