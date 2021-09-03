The Division of Public Health announced Friday that a 69-year-old Kent County man was the first human case of West Nile Virus reported in Delaware since 2018.
According to officials, 10 human cases were reported in 2018, which resulted in two deaths, but there have been none since. Officials are investigating to confirm travel history or sources of transmission.
"We’re sad to learn that a case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Delaware," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "West Nile Virus can be very serious and even deadly, particularly in vulnerable populations. Please take all proper precautions when going outdoors and there is a possibility of being bitten by mosquitoes, like wearing insect repellent, especially if you are among a vulnerable population."
Mosquitos that spread West Nile Virus typically bite primarily from dusk to dawn, generally in summer and fall. Symptoms include headache, high fever, stiff neck, and tremors or muscle weakness.
About 80% of individuals who contract the virus never become ill, and the majority of those who do fall ill typically experience mild symptoms. Only one in 150 people infected develop a severe infection.