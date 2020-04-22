Delaware sees its largest single-day increase in cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. ending three straight days of smaller increases.
The state's coronavirus count rose 269 cases for a total of 3,200 Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 89, up seven persons from the day prior. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 32 to 103 years old.
The latest deaths, according to the Division of Public Health involved individuals with underling health conditions with one exception:
- 62-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 84-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 62-year-old male from Kent County, hospitalized
- 74-year-old male from Kent County, hospitalized long-term care resident
- 50-year-old female from Sussex County, hospitalized, no known underlying health conditions
- 72-year-old male from Sussex County, hospitalized
- 88-year-old male from Sussex County, long-term care facility
A total of three persons in Delaware have died from COVID-19 without any underlying health conditions being present.
New Castle County continues to see the most cases with 1,352. But Sussex County could soon eclipse New Castle County as it reaches 1,317 total cases. Kent County has 503 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.
Hospitalizations rose by six persons for a total of 269. Recoveries rose to 599, an increase of 34 persons.
Those testing negative for the virus totaled 13,353. an increase of 418.